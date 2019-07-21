The Latest: Hong Kong protesters target Chinese emblem

Protesters hold a placard featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. flags as they take part in a march at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong protesters marched from a public park to call for an independent investigation into police tactics. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

A blackened national Chinese emblem has become Hong Kong residents' latest expression of protest against mainland authorities after tens of thousands of people took part in the city's latest pro-democracy march.

After the march reached its designated end point in Wan Chai district on Sunday, thousands continued onwards, at various points occupying key government and business districts before departing for the Liaison Office, which represents China's Communist Party-led central government within the city.

Protesters threw eggs at the building and spray-painted its surrounding surveillance cameras. China's national emblem, which adorns the front of the Liaison Office, was splattered with black ink.

Massive pro-democracy protests began last month in opposition to a contentious extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China.

4:45 p.m.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters have kicked off a march from a public park to call for an independent investigation into police tactics.

Marching under sweltering heat, protesters dressed in black walked Sunday behind a large banner reading "Independent Inquiry for Rule of Law."

The city's leader has declared the bill dead, but some protesters are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the Chinese territory.

The city's leader has declared the bill dead, but some protesters are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the Chinese territory.

The demonstrations have since ballooned into calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.