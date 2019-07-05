Attack on paramilitary force near Iraqi capital kills 5

Hospital and police officials say gunmen have killed five and wounded 10, in an attack on paramilitary fighters near Iraq's capital, Baghdad.

The officials say the attack occurred Friday north of the town of Fallujah that was liberated from the Islamic State group three years ago.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The dead fighters were members of the Tribal Mobilization Forces, a mostly Sunni force that took part in the battles against IS.

IS militants have claimed responsibility for such attacks in the past months as the group is turning into an insurgency after losing the large parts of Syria and Iraq it once controlled and declared a caliphate.