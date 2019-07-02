Sudan opposition: 2 leaders arrested amid tensions with army

A Sudanese opposition group says security forces have arrested two of its leaders amid a months-long standoff with the ruling military council.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded the protests demanding civilian rule, said Tuesday the arrests took place in the capital, Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara, the birthplace of the uprising that led the military to overthrow and jail Omar al-Bashir in April.

The SPA says security forces also searched houses of three other leaders.

A spokesman for police did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The arrests come two days after protesters flooded the streets of Sudan's main cities Sunday in the biggest show of numbers since security forces cleared a sit-in last month.