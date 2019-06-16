Former first lady leads Guatemalan election in first round

Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope party, UNE, shows her ink stained finger to the press after casting her vote during general elections in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Guatemalans are voting for their next president in elections plagued by widespread disillusion and distrust, and as thousands of their compatriots flee poverty and gang violence to seek a new life in the United States. The former first lady is expected to finish first but without enough votes to win in the first round. AP Photo

A former first lady is leading early results from Guatemala's presidential election with votes tallied from a third of the polling centers.

A second round of voting is expected to determine who will oversee this Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to seek a new life in the United States.

Sandra Torres had 24% of the vote in early counting, followed by four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei with 15%.

At this rate no candidate will win the more than 50% of votes needed to assume the post, requiring a runoff that's likely to take place in August. Presidents are limited to a single, four-year term.