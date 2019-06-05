The Latest: pays respects to D-Day sacrifices

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles pose for a photo, outside Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, in Regent's Park, London, prior to the Return Dinner as part of his state visit to the UK, Tuesday June 4, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Prince Charles bent his ear on climate change, though he did not say what impact it had.

Trump says he had planned on a 15-minute chat with Charles as part of his visit to the United Kingdom this week: "It turned out to be an hour-and-a-half. And he did most of the talking," Trump said.

Trump was asked about the exchange during an interview for "Good Morning Britain."

Trump says Charles "is really into climate change" and wants to make sure future generations have "climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree."

Trump says he told the future king that the U.S. has among the cleanest climates in the world, seemingly equating pollution to climate change.

___

5:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump will pay his respects Wednesday to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany as he enters the midway point of his European visit.

Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May at Portsmouth Naval Base, which served as a key launch pad for the forces that would land on Normandy. It will be the first of two events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day that Trump is attending this week.

The day is normally a heartfelt tribute to unity and sacrifice, outweighing any national or political skirmish. But some on both sides of the Atlantic are nervous about Trump, who has shown a willingness to inject partisanship into such moments. Trump is scheduled to make a brief address.