New Zealand politician punched in face while walking to work

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, New Zealand's Climate Change Minister James Shaw poses in Wellington, New Zealand. Shaw, also co-leader of the Green Party, was walking past Wellington's Botanic Garden just before 8 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, when a man started talking to him before grabbing him and punching him several times, says Shaw's press secretary, Peter Stevens. Nick Perry, File AP Photo