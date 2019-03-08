Britain take steps to protect woman detained in Iran

FILE - This undated family file photo shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. The U.K. government has decided to provide diplomatic protection to a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran for nearly three years. The Foreign Office said Thursday March 8, 2019, that the move means Britain formally asserts that Iran has failed to meet its international obligations in its treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (Family Handout via PA via AP, File) AP