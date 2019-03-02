Former Yazidi captives of IS reunite with families in Iraq

Dilbar Ali Ravu, 10, is kissed by his aunt Dalal Ravu after Yazidi children were reunited with their families in Iraq after five years of captivity with the Islamic State group, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Elated families met their loved ones at a truck stop on the road between Sinjar and Dohuk, tossing candy like confetti and ululating in joy. The group of 3 Yazidi women and 18 children had crossed into Iraq from Syria on Thursday. They are among thousands of civilians who emerged in the last few days from the last speck of territory held by the Islamic State group in the village of Baghouz, in eastern Syria. Philip Issa AP Photo