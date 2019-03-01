Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

FILE - In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, people stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. The global chemical weapons watchdog says an investigation has found "reasonable grounds" that chlorine was used as a weapon in an attack on the Syrian town of Douma last year. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons issued a final report Friday, March 1, 2019 of its Fact Finding Mission probe into the attack on April 2018. The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces for the attack and launched punitive airstrikes. Hassan Ammar AP Photo