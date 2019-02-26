World

Iran’s president rejects resignation of his foreign minister

The Associated Press

February 26, 2019 11:16 PM

FILE- In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, right, listens to his Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif prior to a meeting in Tehran, Iran. On Monday Feb. 25, 2019, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned.
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The report on Wednesday comes after Zarif's sudden resignation late on Monday night.

It's unclear what will happen next. Zarif could stop going to work at the Foreign Ministry, forcing Rouhani's hand. But there's no precedent for that in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Zarif more than likely will return to work. There was no immediate response from the 59-year-old diplomat.

Both Rouhani and Zarif face growing pressure from hard-liners and the public over the country's unraveling nuclear deal, which both men negotiated.

