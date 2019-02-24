Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FIEL - In this June 23, 2016, file photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Office, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, third right, accompanied by, from left to right, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Navy Chief of Staff, Adm. Ade Supandi, top Security Minister Luhut Panjaitan, Armed Forces Chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo and Riau Islands Gov. Nurdin Basirun stands on the deck of navy warship KRI Imam Bonjol, on the waters of Natuna Islands, Indonesia. Indonesian reports say the country plans to develop fisheries surround the Natuna Islands it controls in a potential challenge to China’s claims to resources in the South China Sea. Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Office, File AP Photo