Uproar over Poland comments lingers for Israel’s Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's off-hand comment in Warsaw about Poland and the Holocaust looks to overshadow a summit of central European leaders this week in Israel.
Poland's abrupt decision to downgrade its participation in the Visegrad conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday suddenly cast a pall over the gathering — the first such summit outside Europe.
Netanyahu has touted the summit as a major milestone in his outreach to eastern Europe's emerging democracies.
The crisis was sparked last week when Netanyahu told reporters that "Poles cooperated with the Nazis."
The seemingly innocuous comment infuriated his Polish hosts, who reject suggestions their country collaborated with Hitler.
Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced Sunday he would be skipping the summit, a gathering with fellow prime ministers from Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
