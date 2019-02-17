Marco Rubio warns Venezuelan soldiers to let aid enter

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in sunglasses, poses for photos with people near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which connects Colombia with Venezuela, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. As part of U.S. humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Rubio is visiting the area where the medical supplies, medicine and food aid is stored before it it expected to be taken across the border on Feb. 23. Fernando Vergara AP Photo