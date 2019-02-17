In Nigeria’s tight election, Christian vote is seen as key

An altar boy swings the thurible of incense during a morning service at the Saint Charles Catholic Church, the site of a 2014 bomb attack blamed on Islamic extremist group Boko Haram, in the predominantly-Christian neighborhood of Sabon Gari in Kano, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. With the leading contenders both northern Muslims, Nigeria's presidential contest has been largely free of the religious pressures that marked the 2015 vote, but the Christian vote is bound to be decisive in a race that could sweep the incumbent out of power. Ben Curtis AP Photo