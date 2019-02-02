The Latest: Latvia urges Russia to act to save INF treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin, cente, attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Putin said that Russia will abandon the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, following in the footsteps of the United States, but noted that Moscow will only deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles if Washington does so. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky AP