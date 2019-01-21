Authorities conduct controlled explosion in Northern Ireland

Authorities in Northern Ireland carried out a controlled explosion on a hijacked vehicle Monday amid heightened tensions in Londonderry following a weekend explosion outside a courthouse.
Police suspect Irish Republican dissidents were behind the explosion Saturday in the city that took place after attackers hijacked a pizza delivery vehicle. Five men have been arrested.
Even as that investigation continued, police investigated two vehicle hijackings. Both incidents prompted security alerts, with nearby residents evacuated and army bomb disposal experts deployed.
One of the two vehicles was later blown up Monday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police Service of Northern Ireland Superintendent Gordon McCalmont warned of widespread disruption.
"We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe," he said.
Northern Ireland's power-sharing government has been suspended for two years because of a dispute between the main Protestant and Catholic political parties. Uncertainty about the future of the Irish border after Brexit is adding to tensions.
Comments