Water advocate, injured, aims for 100 marathons in 100 days

In this Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 photo supplied by Flux Communications, Mina Guli, an Australian activist seeking to highlight global water shortages, walks through drought-stricken Beaufort West, in South Africa. Guli is struggling to complete 100 marathons in 100 days across the world. Now in South Africa, 48-year-old Guli is more than half-way through the punishing project, but she's injured and a spokeswoman said Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 that the advocate will walk the rest of the marathons. (Kelvin Trautman, Flux Communications via AP) Kelvin Trautman AP