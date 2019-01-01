AP Exclusive: Vatican letter undermines US cardinal on abuse

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, listens to a reporter's question during a news conference during the USCCB's annual fall meeting, in Baltimore. When Cardinal DiNardo told a stunned meeting of U.S. bishops that the Vatican wouldn't let them adopt new measures to address clergy sex abuse, he said the Holy See wanted them to wait until after a February abuse prevention summit called by Pope Francis. But a letter from the Vatican's Cardinal Marc Oullet, obtained this week by The Associated Press, said the main reason the Vatican objected to the November vote was because U.S. bishops had withheld the problematic texts from the Vatican until the last minute, and didn't consult Rome in drafting them. Patrick Semansky, file AP Photo