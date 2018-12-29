World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with N. Korean propaganda

In this Dec. 18, 2018, photo, people cross a street as pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel is seen in the background in Pyongyang, North Korea. Transformed into the backdrop for a gargantuan propaganda display, Pyongyang's yet-to-be-completed 105-story Ryugyong Hotel is once again the talk of North Korea. In a brilliant flip of the script, the uninhabited, pyramid-like building that towers over the North's capital has been festooned with more than 100,000 lights that for several hours every night flash propaganda far and wide. Dita Alangkara AP Photo