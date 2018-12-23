Warsaw ghetto uprising fighter Simcha Rotem dies at 94

FILE - In this Friday, April 19, 2013, file photo, Simcha Rotem, the last known remaining Jewish fighter from the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising against the Nazis, speaks in front of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial during the revolt anniversary ceremonies in Warsaw, Poland. Rotem has died on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. He was 94. Alik Keplicz, File AP Photo