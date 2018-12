Brazil’s chief justice dashes da Silva’s hopes for release

FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Lawyers representing the former leader say they have applied for his release following a legal ruling from a Supreme Court judge. Judge Marco Aurelio ruled Wednesday that individuals who have been convicted, but are at early stage of appeals, should be set free. The judge's decision would apply to da Silva who has been in prison since April and is appealing a conviction for corruption that led to a sentence of just over 12 years in prison. Nelson Antoine, File AP Photo