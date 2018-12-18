Spanish court gears up for high-stakes trial of separatists

Spanish judges preside over a preliminary hearing at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018. Spain's Supreme Court held a preliminary hearing ahead of a trial of 18 former Catalan politicians and activists are being accused of rebellion, sedition, disobedience and misuse of public funds for their parts in last year’s attempt to secede from Spain. Pictured left to right are: Andres Palomo, Luciano Varela, Andres Martinez Arreieta, Manuel Marchena , Juan Ramon Berdugo, Antonio del Moral and Ana Ferrer. Pool Photo via AP Ballesteros