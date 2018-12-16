Taliban say they’re meeting US officials again on Monday

FILE - In this March 13, 2009, file photo, Zalmay Khalilzad, special adviser on reconciliation speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban say they are holding "another" meeting on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 with U.S. officials, this time in the United Arab Emirates and also involving Saudi, Pakistani and Emirati representatives in the latest attempt to bring a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year war. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo