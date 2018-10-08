Elections for Kashmir councils begin amid anti-India strike

A Kashmiri poling officer inside a poling station during the first phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. India says the polls are a vital grass roots exercise to boost development and address civic issues. Political separatist leaders and armed rebel groups who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir have called for a boycott, saying the polls are an illegitimate exercise under military occupation. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo