In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, a boy injured during the tsunami is carried by his relative at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Fauzy Chaniago, File AP Photo

AP Photos: Aid pours in to disaster-hit Indonesian region

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 11:12 PM

PALU, Indonesia

Aid has begun pouring into central Indonesia's Sulawesi island and humanitarian workers are fanning out across its countryside, more than a week after parts of the island were devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The official death toll from the twin disasters stood at 1,649, but officials said the toll will climb as recovery efforts continue in obliterated neighborhoods.

Images showed the military dropping supplies from helicopters in places and a large Red Cross ship docked at a port in the region. In the dusty one-road village of Pewunu, excited children shouted "Red Cross! Red Cross!" as one of the aid group's medical teams arrived.

The quake and tsunami hit Sept. 28.

