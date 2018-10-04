Final Brazilian presidential debate focuses on absent leader

Brazilian presidential candidates pose for a photo before a live, televised debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, ahead of Oct. 7 general elections. From left are Henrique Meirelles of the Democratic Movement Party, Alvaro Dias of Podemos Party, Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party, Guilherme Boulos of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Geraldo Alckmin of the Social Democratic Party, Marina Silva of the Sustainability Network Party and Fernando Haddad of the Worker’s Party. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo