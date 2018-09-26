Egypt prosecutors probing monk’s death in desert monastery

This undated photo released by the Coptic Orthodox Church, shows Coptic monk Zeinoun al-Maqari, in Egypt. Egypt’s Coptic church said Wednesday, Sept, 26, 2018, that prosecutors are investigating the death of al-Maqari who had until recently served in a monastery northwest of Cairo where Bishop Epiphanius, abbot of St. Macarious monastery was killed in July. In a brief statement Wednesday, the church says the cause of monk Zeinoun al-Maqari’s death, at the al-Muharraq monastery in southern Egypt, remained unknown. (Coptic Orthodox Church via AP) AP