Report links half of Dutch cardinals and bishops to abuse

Pope Francis shows a crucifix during the Angelus noon prayer he delivers from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Tens of thousands of faithful have been treated to gifts from the pontiff, tiny crucifixes, distributed by nuns, refugees and some of Rome’s homeless and poor after the pope’s traditional Sunday appearance to pilgrims and tourists in the square. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo