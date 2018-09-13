Landslide at famed Greek ‘shipwreck’ beach injures woman

Small boats are capsized after a landslide occurred at the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Greek authorities say a landslide at a popular beach on the western island of Zakynthos has resulted in at least one injury, while coast guard officials were seeking to determine whether there were any people missing. (imerazante.gr via AP) AP