Court: British surveillance violates European law

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed broadcast from Moscow at an event sponsored by ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu. Europe’s human rights court is about to publish what could be a landmark ruling on the legality of mass surveillance. The case brought by civil liberties, human rights and journalism groups and campaigners challenges British surveillance and intelligence-sharing practices revealed by American whistleblower Edward Snowden. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo