Taliban say they’re ready for second round of talks with US

FILE - This April 6, 2016, file photo shows Alice Wells, the U.S.’s top diplomat for South Asia, during her meeting with Syrian refugees at the International Airport of Amman, Jordan. The Taliban are ready for a second round of talks with the U.S., possibly this month, which is likely to focus on prisoner exchange, confidence building measures, and ways to move from back-door meetings to formal negotiations, said Taliban officials in separate interviews in recent days. Speaking on condition they stay anonymous because they are not authorized to speak to the media, Taliban officials recounted details of a meeting held in July with Alice Wells, Washington’s top envoy to the region. Raad Adayleh, File AP Photo