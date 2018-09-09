Syrian rescuers say government bombing kills infant

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows civilians and civil defense worker, right, next to a destroyed building that was attacked by a Syrian government airstrike, in Hobeit village, near Idlib, Syria, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. The White Helmets and a conflict monitoring group said Sunday that government and Russian forces have resumed their bombing of the opposition’s last stretch of territory in the country, killing an infant girl and damaging a hospital. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) AP