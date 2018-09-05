As talks with US stall, North Korea preps military parade

This Aug. 22, 2018, satellite image provided by Planet/38 North shows the Mirim Parade Training Ground with approximately 120 military vehicles in parade formation and groups of troops practicing on the roads and in a replica of Kim Il Sung Square. As nuclear talks with United States stall, North Korea is preparing to hold a big military parade on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding. Satellite photos indicate troops have been practicing for weeks at a mockup of Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square. 38 North via AP Planet