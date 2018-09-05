US’s Pompeo arrives in Pakistan hoping to ‘reset’ relations

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department, in Washington. ompeo says he wants to “reset” strained relations with Pakistan when he travels to the South Asian nation on Wednesday and meets with its new prime minister. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a longtime critic of the U.S., and powerful army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Cliff Owen, file AP Photo