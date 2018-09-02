The Latest: US calls Myanmar court ruling ‘deeply troubling’

Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is escorted by polices upon arrival at the court Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military’s alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. Thein Zaw AP Photo