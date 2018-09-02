Ukrainian city remembers Jews on Holocaust anniversary

In this undated photo provided by artist Rachel Stevens an old synagogue key discovered by Stevens at a market in Lviv, Ukraine, and a glass replica that she made modeled on it are photographed. Seventy-five of the glass replicas were presented to people working to preserve the memory of the Jews of Lviv and the region during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the destruction of the city’s Jewish community in the Holocaust on Sunday Sept. 2, 2018. (Rachel Stevens via AP)