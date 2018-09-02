Asian Games stir Indonesia’s pride, boost Jokowi’s campaign

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his wife Iriana wave during the opening ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia’s hosting of the Asian Games and a record haul of gold medals has swelled national pride, providing a boost to the re-election campaign of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Dita Alangakara, File AP Photo