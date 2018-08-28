China: Sanctions, criticism won’t help settle Rohingya issue

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Rohingya women cry as they shout slogans during a protest rally to commemorate the first anniversary of Myanmar army’s crackdown which lead to a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh, at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. China is denying it blocked action by the United Nations on the issue of Muslim Rohingya refugees but says it doesn’t believe sanctions or criticism of Myanmar’s government will help resolve the crisis. Altaf Qadri, File AP Photo