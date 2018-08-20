Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

A Muslim hajji pilgrim washes, performing ablution before offering early morning prayers at Jabal Al Rahma holy mountain, or the mountain of forgiveness, at Arafat for the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. More than 2 million Muslims have begun the annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their lifetime. Dar Yasin AP Photo