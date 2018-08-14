Firefighters said ‘I love you’ to parrot stuck on roof. The feeling wasn’t mutual

A London firefighter got a bit of a rude greeting when he scaled a ladder to rescue a stranded bird. Now the fire department says the foul-mouthed parrot Jessie the Macaw is back home safely.
The fire brigade wrote that they were called to a home on Cuckoo Hall Lane (yes, that is the real name of the street), in Edmonton after Jessie flew to a neighbor’s roof and refused to come home for three days.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and took a ladder up to the roof, thinking she may have been injured and needed to be brought down.
“Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down. We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her ‘I love you’, which is exactly what the crew manager did,” watch manager Chris Swallow (yes, that is his real name) wrote in a news release.
But when Swallow reached Jessie and told her his feelings, she gave him the cold shoulder. In fact, she told him to “f*** off,” the Telegraph reported.
“While Jessie responded ‘I love you’ back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement. Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to ‘come’ in both those languages too,” Swallow wrote.
Their efforts didn’t win her over, and eventually Jessie took off and flew to a tree rather than go home with the unwelcome suitors.
“Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree,” Swallow wrote. After awhile, she flew from the tree back safely to her owner, according to Metro UK.
The fire brigade urged pet owners to contact the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals first if they see an animal “stuck or in distress” before contacting emergency services. Fire services were criticized in June after 15 firefighters were called to rescue a seagull stuck on a roof, which promptly flew away, according to The Sun.
As for Jessie, she did eventually seem to have a change of heart. The fire brigade posted a video that showed the bird’s owner trying to convince Jessie to thank them for attempting to save her from her rooftop predicament.
