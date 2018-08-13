Group urges international probe of 2013 crackdown in Cairo

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, wounded supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi lie on the floor of a makeshift hospital at a sit-in in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Aug. 13 2018, Human Rights Watch, called for an international inquiry into a violent dispersal of an Islamist sit-in in Cairo in 2013, that killed some 600 people. The group said that Egyptian authorities have failed to investigate or prosecute a single member of the security forces responsible for the crackdown on the Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File) Manu Brabo AP