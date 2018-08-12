Afghan forces battle Taliban in key city for third day

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Taliban fighters ride their motorbikes inside Ghazni city, capital of Ghazni province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. An Afghan official said Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, that security forces are battling the Taliban for the third straight day following a massive insurgent attack into the key city of Ghazni. The Taliban pushed into Ghazni from different directions on Friday and destroyed a telecommunication tower, cutting off landline and cell phone communications. (AP Photo, File) AP