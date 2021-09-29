One ton of Argentina frozen jumbo hot dogs recalled after testing found listeria

About 2,048 pounds of Argentina Jumbo Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdogs were recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria.

The USDA-written-and-posted recall notice says the agency’s Food Safety Inspection Service found the problem when checking the sampling records of the manufacturing establishment, which “indicated (Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Company) received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface had returned positive for Listeria monocytogenes.”

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the CDC says. In addition to the people most vulnerable to salmonella’s worst effects, add pregnant women, who can suffer stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdog Jumbo USDA

This covers hot dogs in 12-ounce plastic packages with a sell by date of “051922” and “EST. P-17524” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have these hot dogs, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or just throw them in the garbage. If you have questions, reach out to Espi’s Plant Manager Ester Somintac at either 206-722-3365 or espisfood@yahoo.com.

