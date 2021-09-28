There’s a problem with the vegan crab cakes. An unlisted ingredient leads to a recall

Production of Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes by Lidl has been stopped after a packaging mistake created a food allergy problem and a nine-state recall announced Tuesday afternoon.

Manufacturer Cuisine Innovations Unlimited says the oxymoron of a snack contains egg yolk, but the packaging doesn’t list egg among the allergens or ingredients.

In addition to violating the “vegan” label on the package, eggs can be dangerous for those allergic. “People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice declares.

This covers lot Nos. 23021, expiration date 2/17/2023; 23121, expiration date 2/18/2023; and 23821, expiration date 2/25/2023. They shipped to stores after Aug. 20 in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

If you have these and they might be served to someone who has an egg allergy, toss them or take them back to the store for a full refund.

Those who have questions can call Cuisine Innovations at 201-439-1036, Ext. 26, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

