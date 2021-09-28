Cop secretly filmed himself having sex with women and shared videos, CA officials say

A 24-year-old former Pinole, California, police officer is accused of secretly filming himself having sex with multiple women and posting the videos to a group chat, prosecutors say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A California police officer, who has since resigned, shot secret videos of himself having sex with numerous women and shared them to a group chat, authorities say.

The 24-year-old man, who formerly worked for the Pinole Police Department, has been charged with unlawfully recording the women without their consent, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office reported Monday on Facebook.

He resigned in June after the department opened an investigation, Pinole police reported on Facebook. Someone had sent the videos to the department in May after receiving them in a group chat, police said.

The officer had been placed on leave during the investigation, police said.

“This type of conduct will not be tolerated, which is why we took immediate action as soon as we learned of the situation,” said Police Chief Neil H. Gang in the post. “We know behavior such as this can damage the trust and partnership between law enforcement and the community.”

Gang said the former officer’s “egregious behavior” does not reflect the rest of the department.

The district attorney’s office asked that other potential victims contact inspector Steven Cheatham at 925-957-8761.

