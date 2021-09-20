Fake $100 bills shot out of cannon during homecoming are turning up around Georgia

Fake $100 bills shot out of cannon during homecoming festivities are turning up around Georgia. (Hazlehurst Police Department screengrab)

There’s some suspicious money floating around Georgia.

Fake $100 bills were shot out of a cannon during a homecoming celebration, according to the Hazlehurst Police Department.

The bills may look real on the surface, but if you look closer the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” are printed on the front and back of the bills.

“Please spread the word,” the police department said on Facebook. “The photos show a couple of examples of the fake money used.”

This isn’t the first time fake money has spread around Georgia. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar warning in August.

It’s also a major problem in the U.S.

An estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills are floating around the country, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Wauchula State Bank reported.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized $900,000 in $1 bills of counterfeit money, USA Today reported.

The fake money was discovered in a rail shipment coming from China at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota, the outlet reported.

The U.S Currency Education Program created a guide of how to identify counterfeit money.

Hazlehurst is about 190 miles southeast of Atlanta.