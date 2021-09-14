Norm MacDonald, beloved comedian and former ‘SNL’ star, dies of cancer

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. MacDonald died Tuesday after a private nine-year battle with cancer, Deadline reported. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Norm MacDonald, a comedian known by many for his time on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s, died Tuesday after a private nine-year battle with cancer, according to Deadline. He was 61 years old.

Variety also confirmed MacDonald’s death Tuesday.

MacDonald was a cast member on “SNL” from 1993 to 1998, spending time as an anchor on the weekly segment “Weekend Update.” One of his most iconic roles was portraying Burt Reynolds in the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” segment. After leaving “SNL,” he starred in the comedy series “Norm” from 1999 to 2001.

He also was a supporting actor in several comedies starring “SNL” veterans, including “Billy Madison” and “The Animal.”

MacDonald was born and raised in Quebec City in Canada and was hired to write on “Roseanne” before he landed a job with “SNL.”

The comedian was “determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans,” producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline.