Actor Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis. ‘It’s been a tough road’

Emmy Award-winning actor Christina Applegate revealed early Tuesday she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.

Applegate, who currently stars on the Netflix series “Dead to Me,” said her battle with MS has “been a strange journey.”

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road,” Applegate said. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

Multiple sclerosis is described by the Mayo Clinic as a disease of the brain and spinal cord that could lead to disabilities. The disease can cause permanent damage to nerves as the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers.

There is no cure for MS, the Mayo Clinic says.

In 2008 at age 36, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer, CNN reported. She had surgery to have both breasts removed, which was written into the script for her Netflix character, according to USA Today.

Applegate later had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to prevent another cancer diagnosis, Today reported in 2017.

Applegate, 49, has starred in “Samantha Who?” and “Jesse” after breaking through as a child actor on “Married... with Children.” Her film credits include “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Bad Moms,” “The Sweetest Thing” and “Vacation.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,’” the actor wrote on Twitter. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy as I go through this thing.”

