National

Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

A Webb City, Missouri, officer shot a suspect in an illegal dumping accused of grabbing his Taser and hitting him, police said. Five were taken into custody. Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Webb City, Missouri, officer shot a suspect in an illegal dumping accused of grabbing his Taser and hitting him, police said. Five were taken into custody. Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Missouri officer shot a suspect accused of using a Taser on him during a fight, police said.

Two Webb City officers went to a field in the southwest Missouri city to stop illegal dumping and trespassing Thursday night, according to a news release. They found several people inside a truck with a trailer who appeared to have driven around a chain strung between two posts, police said.

When the officers spoke with the people, an “altercation” broke out and the officers were assaulted, police said. One of the people is accused of grabbing the officer’s Taser and deploying it on him while he was on the ground.

The officer shot the suspect after the person attempted to grab his gun, police said. After securing the suspect in handcuffs, the officer provided medical attention.

The suspect and a police officer were transported to the hospital. The other officer was treated at the scene.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Five people were taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. The police officer who fired his gun was on leave during the investigation.

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service