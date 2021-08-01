A dog food maker’s second mold-made poison recall follows its June salmonella recall

Sunshine Mills dog food safety problems continued this week with a recall of nine lots of chicken and brown rice food sold under six brands because they might have too much aflatoxin.

If a Sunshine Mills recall sounds familiar, that might be because the company yanked four brands of dog food in June after salmonella was found by a state agricultural department. If a Sunshine Mills recall for aflatoxin content sounds familiar, that’s probably because the company pulled 20 brands in October 2020 for that same reason.’

Aflatoxins come from fungi that, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “usually infect cereal crops including wheat, walnut, corn, cotton, peanuts and tree nuts ... and can lead to serious threats to human and animal health...”

This time, the foods affected, all of which have a best by date of Feb. 11, 2022, are:

▪ Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe, 40-pound bags, lot No. TA1 11/Feb/2021.

▪ Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15-pound bags, lot Nos. TA1 11/Feb/2021 and TA2 11/Feb/2021 and 30-pound bags, lot No. TA2 11/Feb/2021.

▪ Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 5-pound bags, lot No. TD2 11/Feb/2021.

▪ Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15-pound bags, lot No. TA2 11/Feb/2021.

▪ Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 3.5-pound bags, lot No. TD2 11/Feb/2021 and 30-pound bags, lot No. TA2 11/Feb/2021.

▪ Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 14-pound bags, lot No. TA2 11/Feb/2021.

Dog owners with any of these foods can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can contact Sunshine Mills at 800-705-2111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.